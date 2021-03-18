Sohel's aim to return home with trophy

Bangladesh national football team midfielder Sohel Rana said they want to return home with trophy of the Tri-nation Invitational tournament as the team are going to Nepal with an aim of winning the trophy.

He was talking to the pressmen after the team's practice session held at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

"Personally, I think we can bring the trophy from Nepal and we are going with the aim. But one thing is no one can declare that they will be the champions no matter how good the team is, We will try to bring the trophy to Bangladesh," said the midfielder.

Coach Jamie Day thinks that the combination of young and experienced in the team will help him to form a team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, but Sohel Rana replying to a question said it's the coach's target with the World Cup Qualifiers .. some new faces have been included in the squad and there is also a matter to assess them .. the coach will furnish

his plan after combining the two … we will play the tournament as accordingly … we want to start well and bring the trophy from Nepal.

Asked whether the local weather will create any problem, Sohel Rana said as we are going a little earlier, we will try to adapt the condition. There will be an attempt to adapt quickly to the local conditions there. If we want to play with them, we'll have to adjust to this quickly so that we can start well in the first match. -BSS











