Ansar, BGB post win in Independence Day Handball

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) won their respective men's division matches of the Independence Day Handball competition (man and woman) held on Wednesday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's first Match, Bangladesh Ansar beat Chapainawabganj District Sports Association (DSA) by 33-16 goals after leading the first half by 14-7 goals while BGB defeated Dhaka Divisional Sports Association by 47-13 goals after dominating the first half by 24-7 goals.

A total of nine teams- five of men and four of women- are taking part in the eight-day meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).

The competition is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS







