There's a strong bond and friendship with the  World Cup winning Lankan team, says Australian physio

Australia's Alex Kountouris, who was a physio of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan team has retained the 25-years old friendships with the team members.

"There is a strong bond and friendship with the 1996 winning team that still remains 25 years later", speaking exclusively over the telephone from Australia, Kountouris said.

Members of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup winning team celebrated the Silver Jubilee on Wednesday.

"I wish I could have been in SL to celebrate the event and catch up with the many friends there, but happy to reflect on some great memories".

On March 17, 1996, Sri Lankan team, under the captaincy of Arjuna Ranatunga won the 50-over Wills Cup final against Australia, led by Mark Tailor. The D/N final was played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"I was fortunate enough to be part of the 1996 WC winning team. It was a very important moment for Sri Lanka and I am proud and grateful to have been part of this journey".

"I wish the 1996 WC team members and SLC all the best in celebrating the event and wish them success", Kountouris, now working with Cricket Australia as its Head of Sports Science & Sports Medicine, added.

Interestingly, in recognition of his wonderful contribution to Sri Lanka cricket, the gym at SLC headquarters was named after him.

Asanka Gurusinha (Covid protocol) and Pramodya Wickramasinghe (he is in the West Indies on national duty as a tour selector) could not remain present at the celebration on Wednesday.

