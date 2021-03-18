BCB optimistic to organise Mujib 100 T20s

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is optimistic to organize T20 matches between World XI and Asia XI as the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was extended till December this year.

As part of the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, two T20 matches between World XI and Asia XI were scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 21 and 23 last year. And for this purpose, the list of players was almost finalized by the BCB with some renowned current cricketing starts giving their consent to play the matches. But the outbreak of Covid-19, the deadly virus that left the whole world stranded last year, the BCB forced to put the matches on hold.

As the global transmission rate of the virus has not yet reached a satisfactory level and not even in Bangladesh, the BCB didn't take any attempt to organize those matches.

Although the infection decreased a bit a couple of months ago, it has recently increased again. However, Nazmul Hasan Papon, president of the BCB, is not giving up.

He said BCB is ready to host two matches as soon as the infection subsides since the birth centenary celebrations have been extended to December this year.

He made the remarks while addressing a function to distribute food among the vulnerable people on the 101st birthday of the Father of the Nation at the Home of Cricket Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

"As the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation was extended to December, we see a glimpse of hope that it can be done again," Papon said. "But we also have to keep in mind that the Covid-19 situation is still not under control. Therefore, we have to keep an eye on it, no matter which way it goes. But of course we want to organise these matches as soon as possible." -BSS







