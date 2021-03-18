BKSP green emerge champions in daylong basketball meet

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) green team clinched title of the Bangabandhu Independence Day U-16 three on three Basketball tournament beating Hornets Sporting Club by 8-3 points in the final match held on Wednesday at Dhanmondi Basketball Gymnasium in the city.

Tareq Iqbal Khan Mojlish, former principal of Mohammadpur Physical Education College, and Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) vice-president Moinul Ahsan Monju distributed the prizes among the players after the final match.

Earlier on the day, President of Bangladesh Medical Association and BBF Dr. Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin formally inaugurated the daylong meet as the chief guest.

A total of 16 teams, split into four groups, took part in the meet, organised by BBF to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS







