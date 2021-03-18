Video
All events of BCB in Mujib Year to be named after Bangabandhu

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP, revealed that all of the events-both domestic and International to be held in Mujib Year, organised by his board will be named after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The BCB indeed started naming all the events after Bangabandhu since the beginning of the Mujib Year.
The BCB organised the first ever tournament with Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Bangabandhu's birth centenary (2020). Then Dhaka Premier League 2019-20 was also organized. But just then (March 15) the coronavirus began to spread across the country, and the BCB did not host any competitive cricket until November.
Then, in November, for the first time during the pandemic, a five-team Bangabandhu T20 Cup was organized by creating a bio-safety zone. Even the West Indies series that ended last month was named after Bangabandhu. Thus, all the domestic and international series and tournaments to be organized by the BCB till December this year (Mujib Year) will be in the name of Bangabandhu, said BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon.
He made the remarks while addressing a programme to distribute food among the underprivileged people on the 101st birthday of the Father of the Nation at the Home of Cricket Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.
"Our plan is that as many tournaments as we have, be they domestic or international, will be in the name of Bangabandhu," he said.
The BCB boss also spoke about the upcoming Sri Lanka series. After returning from New Zealand in early April, the Tigers are scheduled to tour the country in the midst of that month to play two Tests against Sri Lanka, which is the part of the World Test Championship.
The Sri Lankans are scheduled to visit Bangladesh to play a three-match ODI series as part of the World Cup Super League again next month.
But the question raised whether the series will be held when the situation of coronavirus deteriorated again.
"I don't see any problem in organizing those series. Earlier we have managed to control the transmission of coronavirus. We can do it again if we try. I think we can go back to where we were in a month, but we need everyone's cooperation."     -BSS


