Shakib, Tamim pay tribute to Bangabandhu on his birthday

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Bangladesh National Cricket Team ODI captain Tamim Iqbal remembering Father of The Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 101th Birthday from New Zealand though a video message. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh National Cricket Team ODI captain Tamim Iqbal remembering Father of The Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 101th Birthday from New Zealand though a video message. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh cricket stars Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal paid a glowing tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raman on his 101st birth anniversary, terming him as the greatest person who still keeps inspiring millions.
"Our entire nation leans upon your bold shoulders. No matter what our social background is, we all strive to be the best version of ourselves. Your vision has paved the way for us to strive for more and excel," Shakib Al Hasan wrote on his verified facebook page.
"Your goals are our goal - to take pride in our country and flag. We pay our respects to our beloved Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 101st birthday," he said.
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said they are trying to fulfill the dream of Bangabandhu who wanted the sports to give the country an identity in the world.
"I respectfully remember Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary," Tamim said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from New Zealand on Wednesday.
"Bangabandhu dreamed that Bangladesh would one day be known to the world through sports. On this special day, on behalf of all the players of Bangladesh, we wish all the best on his birthday."
On March 17, one hundred years ago, Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born to a respected family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now a district, as the third among six children of Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.
The day is being celebrated across the country as the National Children's Day.
The government earlier declared the period from MNarch 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021 as the "Mujib Borsho" (Mujib Year) marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. The period was later extended till December 16 this year.    -BSS


