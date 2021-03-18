Video
People came to know Bangladesh due to Bangabandhu: Salahuddin

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin speaks while celebrating the 101st Birthday of father of the nation at the BFF house on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin speaks while celebrating the 101st Birthday of father of the nation at the BFF house on Wednesday. photo: BFF

People from different parts of the world came to know Bangladesh due to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin while celebrating the 101st Birthday of father of the nation on Wednesday.
Recalling a personal experiences, the BFF President said to media, "I witnessed a matter myself which showed what a big personality our father of the nation Bangabandhu was."
"It was in 1973-74 when I was going to Copenhagen from Germany vie train. After crossing the border and arriving at Copenhagen, I was asked by the Emigration officer about my country. He didn't know about a country named Bangladesh. He was checking my passport but was not satisfied. That officer was like he would throw me out of the compartment."
"A Dutch man was seating right next to me and he was reading a magazine while observing what was going. That gentleman then asked me 'Are you from Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's country?' and I replied 'Yes! Yes!!' That Emigration officer immediately recognised the name of Bangabandhu and said 'I know Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I know him.' He at once sanctioned my entry and stamped on my passport. To this date, after more than 45 years, I can still remember that moment. That entry stamp on my passport happened for the name of Bangabandhu."
Salahuddin said that Bangabandhu is the maker of Bangladesh and that everything was possible in this country for him.




