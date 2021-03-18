Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary through special programme

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) organised various programmes at its headquarter in the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The cricket's governing body arranged special prayers, Quran recitation and distributed food among the underprivileged people at the BCB National Cricket Academy Ground, as well as orphanages in and around Dhaka.
The BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon was present during the food distribution and special prayers. BCB director Mahbub Anam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Akram Khan, Ismail Haider Mallick, CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu and other BCB officials were present at that time.
On March 17, 1920, Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born to a respected family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now a district, as the third among six children of Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.
The day is being celebrated across the country as the National Children's Day.
The government earlier declared the period from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021 as the "Mujib Borsho" (Mujib Year) marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. The period was later extended till December 16 this year.
Along with Bangladesh, the Mujib Year is being celebrated globally with the initiative of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash
Real's old guard see off Atalanta to reach Champions League last eight
ManC cruise into Champions League quarter-finals
Sohel's aim to return home with trophy
Ansar, BGB post win in Independence Day Handball
There's a strong bond and friendship with the  World Cup winning Lankan team, says Australian physio
BCB optimistic to organise Mujib 100 T20s
BKSP green emerge champions in daylong basketball meet


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft