BCB celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary through special programme

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) organised various programmes at its headquarter in the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The cricket's governing body arranged special prayers, Quran recitation and distributed food among the underprivileged people at the BCB National Cricket Academy Ground, as well as orphanages in and around Dhaka.

The BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon was present during the food distribution and special prayers. BCB director Mahbub Anam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Akram Khan, Ismail Haider Mallick, CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu and other BCB officials were present at that time.

On March 17, 1920, Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born to a respected family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now a district, as the third among six children of Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The day is being celebrated across the country as the National Children's Day.

The government earlier declared the period from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021 as the "Mujib Borsho" (Mujib Year) marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. The period was later extended till December 16 this year.

Along with Bangladesh, the Mujib Year is being celebrated globally with the initiative of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).




