Tigers reach Dunedin to play first ODI against New Zealand

The Bangladesh national cricket team on Wednesday reached Dunedin, which is the venue of their first ODI against New Zealand.

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu confirmed the news, saying that the players will have two days practice here before taking on New Zealand in the first of three-match ODI series on March 20.

"They have already reached Dunedin and have been in intense practice to prepare them for the first ODI against New Zealand," Minhajul said on Wednesday.

"We are looking for a good start to the series. Hopefully something good will happen this time around," he added.

Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against the Kiws is the part of ICC ODI Super League. They will also play as many T20 Internationals in this tour.

After playing the first match on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin, the Tigers' second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 AM Bangladesh Time and the second one will begin at 7 AM Bangladesh Time.

The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and it will start at 7 AM Bangladesh time. The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 starts at 12 PM Bangladesh time.

The Tigers had already completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine in Christchurch before moving to Queenstown for their practice session. In Queenstown, they played an inter-squad practice game in which Nazmul XI beat Tamim XI by nine wickets.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored half-centuries in the match while fast bowler Rubel Hossain claimed four wickets for 42 runs. -BSS







