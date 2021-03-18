Video
BD Deputy High Commission Kolkata releases Mujib Year song

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, known as the first Bangladesh mission abroad, has released a special song on Tuesday, marking the Mujib Year celebration and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The song, titled 'Shonar Bangladesh', features an ensemble cast of top ranked music artistes in Kolkata and has been released at the official YouTube channel of the High Commission.
Directed and produced by Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata - the 5:39 minutes song video is featured with a picturesque presentation of Bangladesh, alongside glimpses of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic March 7 speech in 1971 at the then Ramna Race Course in Dhaka to a gathering of over 10 lakh people.
Renowned and popular Indian-Bengali singers including Rupankar Bagchi, Iman Chakraborty, Saikat Mitra, Jojo Mukherjee, Somlata, Anupam Roy, and Aakassh Sen rendered their voices in the song. Written by Priyo Chatterjee and composed by Ashok Bhadra, the concept for the music video is designed by Shamima Yeasmin Smrite.
The sound recording for the song is done by Soumen Pal while the English subtitle embedded in the video is done by Toufique Hasan.     -UNB


