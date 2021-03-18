UAE national found dead at Ctg hotel

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 17: A man from the United Arab Emirates was found dead inside a hotel room on Station Road in Chattogram city on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Saif Ammor, 42, son of Mohammad Hasel Alenadi.

Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station Md Nejam Uddin said the body was recovered around noon from room number 704 of Asian Residential Hotel.

Hotel authorities said Saif went to bed after dinner on Tuesday night. In the morning, the hotel staffs found him unconscious in his room and contacted police.

National Security Intelligence (NSI) members echoed the hotel authorities. Doctors pronounced Saif dead after he had been taken to a hospital.

The body was sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).







