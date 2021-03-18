Video
Home Back Page

Hefajat men vandalise Hindu houses

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Sunamganj, Mar 17: Supporters of Hefajat-e-Islam attacked houses of local Hindus in Sunamganj's Shalla upazila on Wednesday.
A mob of a few hundred men from Noagaon and adjacent villages gathered  in  the morning and carried out the attack, said OC Nazmul Huq, of Shalla Police Station. At least 35 houses, mostly tin-shed, at Naogaon village were damaged and 40 houses were vandalised partially during the attack, Jahangir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Sunamganj, said after he visited the spot.     -Agencies



« PreviousNext »

