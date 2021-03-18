Hefajat men vandalise Hindu houses

Sunamganj, Mar 17: Supporters of Hefajat-e-Islam attacked houses of local Hindus in Sunamganj's Shalla upazila on Wednesday.

A mob of a few hundred men from Noagaon and adjacent villages gathered in the morning and carried out the attack, said OC Nazmul Huq, of Shalla Police Station. At least 35 houses, mostly tin-shed, at Naogaon village were damaged and 40 houses were vandalised partially during the attack, Jahangir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Sunamganj, said after he visited the spot. -Agencies