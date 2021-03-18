Fire at DMCH Covid unit kills three patients



A fire broke out at the ICU on the third floor of DMCH's new building on Wednesday, damaging equipment. The fire also killed three patients at the unit dedicated for corona patients. photo : Observer

The deceased were identified as PDB Engineer Kazi Golam Mostafa, 66, from Chandpur, Kishore Chandra Roy, 70, of Tangail, and madrasa teacher Abdullah Al Mahmud, 48, of Manikganj. They were on life support.

The patients breathed their last when they were taken to the hospital's CCU from the ICU, dedicated for Covid-19 patients, said Inspector Bachchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police camp. DMCH director Brig General Md Nazmul Haque said the victims, who were undergoing treatment in a critical condition at the ICU, died while being evacuated during the fire. Nazmul Haque said the fire broke out at the ICU on the third floor of DMCH's new building.

He further said the fire spread quickly from the oxygen line. Many of the equipment of the ICU unit were burnt.







