Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Working towards a better tomorrow for children: PM

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government is doing everything for providing the children a better tomorrow as they are the future of the country.
"We want to make the lives of children more colourful, beautiful, successful and fruitful -- this is our aim," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while addressing a Children's Rally and Cultural Programme marking the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day on Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex premises at Tungipara in Gopalganj.
She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
"We have become a developing country; we will not stop here. Bangladesh should step forward further; now our aim is to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country by 2041," she said.
"Those who will come to power in the future will follow the policies and continue the trend of development -- that's what we want," she said.
The Prime Minister briefly mentioned the steps the government has taken in its different tenures for the children. She said that the government has amended the Women and Children Repression Prevention law to ensure tougher punishment for the offenders.
Highlighting various measures taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the welfare of the country's children, Hasina said Bangabandhu had made primary education free for all and made secondary education free for girls. With a view to protecting the rights of children, Bangabandhu enacted the Children Law in 1974.     -UNB






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hefajat men vandalise Hindu houses
Fire at DMCH Covid unit kills three patients
Working towards a better tomorrow for children: PM
Over 10m displaced by climate disasters in six months
Dhaka bedecked with colourful lights  
Nation celebrates Bangabandhu’s birth centenary
BD for signing interim Teesta Treaty
Moudud Ahmed passes away


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft