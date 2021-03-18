Working towards a better tomorrow for children: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government is doing everything for providing the children a better tomorrow as they are the future of the country.

"We want to make the lives of children more colourful, beautiful, successful and fruitful -- this is our aim," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a Children's Rally and Cultural Programme marking the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day on Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex premises at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

"We have become a developing country; we will not stop here. Bangladesh should step forward further; now our aim is to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country by 2041," she said.

"Those who will come to power in the future will follow the policies and continue the trend of development -- that's what we want," she said.

The Prime Minister briefly mentioned the steps the government has taken in its different tenures for the children. She said that the government has amended the Women and Children Repression Prevention law to ensure tougher punishment for the offenders.

Highlighting various measures taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the welfare of the country's children, Hasina said Bangabandhu had made primary education free for all and made secondary education free for girls. With a view to protecting the rights of children, Bangabandhu enacted the Children Law in 1974. -UNB









