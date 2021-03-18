Dhaka bedecked with colourful lights  

The capital Dhaka is decorated with colourful lights to celebrate the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh.

Pictures of Bangabandhu and his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and pictures of Awami League's election symbol boat have been displayed at Bangabhaban, Prime Minister's Office, government offices, private office, Awami League and associate offices and along the main roads of the city.

Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban was decorated with colourful lights on the occasion of Mujib Borsho and Golden Jubilee of Independence.

Banners and festoons have been set up on both sides of Bijoy Sarani in the capital.

An installation made with pictures of Bangabandhu's speech on 7th March has been set up in front of the Novo theatre. The road divider is decorated with flowers where there is a picture of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Curzon Hall of Dhaka University has also been illuminated with colourful lights for the occasion.

On March 17 is the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also National Children's Day.

Almost all the city thoroughfare have been decorated with strings of red, green, blue, yellow, white and golden lights and various buildings have also been illuminated. In many places portraits of Bangabandhu have been created through illumination. Important buildings have been illuminated in different areas including Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Sangsad Bhaban area, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Shahbag, Bangla Motor Motijheel, Paltan, Dainik Bangla and Gulistan.

Banners and festoons with Bangabandhu's picture have been put up on road dividers and lampposts.

Around the Secretariat, GPO, Zero Point areas have been illuminated as well as festooned with pictures of Bangabandhu and the Prime Minister. From the airport to the Bijoy Sarani junction, lighting has been installed on both sides of the road as well as Bangabandhu and boat-like structures.







