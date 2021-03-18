Nation celebrates Bangabandhu’s birth centenary



Illuminated Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. photo : Observer

Marking Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary and the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence celebrations President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation.

The President and the Prime Minister paid homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here early this morning.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of respect to the memory of the country's founder while the bugle played the last post.

President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Prayers were also offered for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country as well as the nation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the President on his arrival at Dhanmondi 32 premises.

Meanwhile, Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain were present.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the unparallel leader of the Bengali nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bengali of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

The government earlier declared the period from March 17 in 2020 to March 26 in 2021 as the 'Mujib Year' marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. The period was later extended till December 16 this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with Bangladesh, the Mujib Year is being celebrated globally with the initiative of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

The theme of this year's birthday of Bangabandhu and National Children's Day is "Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishur Ridoy Hok Rangin".

Special programme was chalked out on the premises of Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the programme from her official Ganabhaban residence at 10:30am.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira joined it as special guest. Discussion, drawing and essay competitions, cultural functions were arranged at district and upazila levels and different educational institutions.

The day was a public holiday.

National dailies published special supplements while Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech is being played and documentaries on Bangabandhu's life and works and Liberation War are being screened throughout the week at upazila levels.

Key streets and important establishments were also illuminated.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radios were broadcasting special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

The ruling Awami League (AL) took elaborate programmes to celebrate the day. The programmes included hoisting of the national and party flags atop all AL offices across the country including Bangabandhu Bhaban and AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office and placing wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait.

A delegation of the party's central working committee paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj and joined a doa mahfil there at 10:00am.

The leaders of AL joined the programme of National Implementation Committee for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary at the National Parade Square at 3:30pm.

Doa mahfil (special prayers) were arranged at mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Johr prayers.

Christian community members arranged special prayers at Tejgaon Church at 8:00am and Mirpur Baptist Church at Mirpur-10 at 9:00am.

Buddhist community members held prayers at the International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda at 10:00am and Hindu community members arranged prayers at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11:30am.







