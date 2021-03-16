26 more die of C-19, 1,719 infected in a day

The country saw 26 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the virus to 8,597.

As many as 1,719 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period and the infection rate surged up to 8.29 per cent, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 560,887, said a press release issued by The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Another 1,352 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the period, raising the number of recoveries to 514,479 with 91.73 per cent recovery rate.

A total of 20,748 samples were tested at 219 laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours.

According to the press release, the overall rate to date stood at 13.03 per cent. The mortality rate, however, remains a static 1.53 per cent.

Of the deceased, 17 were men and nine were women. All of them died at different hospitals.

Twelve of them died in Dhaka Division, five in Chittagong, three each in Khulna and Barisal, two in Rangpur, and one in Sylhet divisions.

The country's first three cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the novel coronavirus on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,674,086 lives and infected as many as 120,846,881 people across the world till Tuesday, according to worldometer.

As many as 97,476,659 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







