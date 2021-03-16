Video
Today marks 1 year of closure of edn instts  

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Shaikh Shahrukh

Today is the one year of the closure of the educational institutions of the country due to coronavirus pandemic.
After the first corona patient was identified in the country on March 8 last year, a holiday was declared in the educational institutions to keep students safe.
On 16th March last year Education Minister Dipu Moni announced the closure of      all schools, colleges, madrasas and universities in the country from 17th March.
The first phase of the closure was announced from March 17-31 but as the situation deteriorated, the holiday continued to increase.
The holiday is still going on. Although all other sectors resumed their activities in June last year, the government has remained steadfast in its decision to close educational institutions.  
However, classes are running on various virtual platforms including online, parliament TV and radio. Recently Education Minister Dipu Moni announced the reopening of schools and colleges from March 30 due to the reduction in infections.  But as the infection has already re-emerged, there has been renewed uncertainty about the reopening of educational institutions from March 30.
Despite the announcement of the reopening of the educational institution after a long time, there has been concern among the students and parents due to the rising trend of new corona identification.
After a meeting at the secretariat on last Monday at noon, Health Minister Zahid Malek said, "As the infection is on the rise, holidays at educational institutions may have to be reconsidered."
Last Friday Education Minister also said, "If the corona identification rate continues to rise, the issue of educational institutions will be reconsidered."
However, the Ministry of Education and Primary and Mass Education are making all kinds of preparations to reopen the educational institution on the announced date.  
Meanwhile, the government has decided to bring 130,000 residential students and teachers and staff of all levels under the vaccine.
Around 2 lakh teachers and staff have already received vaccines at the primary level. Everyone else has been asked to be vaccinated by March 20.  Similarly, teachers and staff of other levels are also getting vaccinated.


