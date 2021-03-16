

10-day celebrations kick off today

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih would be the only leader from South Asia who will arrive in the capital today (Wednesday) morning to join the celebration with his 24-member entourage consisting of some cabinet members. President M Abdul Hamid will receive the Maldivian President at

the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport at 8:20am.

The 10-day special programme will begin at the National Parade Ground in presence of President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the National Parade Ground in attendance of world leaders at 4:30pm.

The theme of the 10-day event is 'Mujib Chirantan', but separate theme for each day has been taken. 'Vengechho Duar Esechho Jotirmoy' is the theme of March 17.

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will join the celebrations in person under separate schedules.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau and some high-level leaders of different countries and international organizations said they would send video messages on the occasion.

Chief Coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury said the events would be held between March 17 and 26 by following the health guidelines as guests from both home and abroad will join the programmes.

"Obviously, Bangladesh eyes stronger relations with the external world through celebrating the 50 years of Independence amid presence of global leaders - both in person and virtually," the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

The Maldivian President, as part of his Bangladesh schedule, will pay a courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid at the Credential Hall of the Bangabhaban at 7:00pm on Thursday.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih would sign the visitors' book at Bangabhaban. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are scheduled to be signed between the two countries in presence of the two heads of the state, President's press secretary added.

Later, the Maldivian President will join the dinner and cultural programme to be hosted by Bangladesh's head of the state at Durbar Hall Ground of the Bangabhaban.

Meanwhile, the country is preparing to wear a festive look ahead of a 10-day special programme for the celebration, President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the programme on March 17 and will attend the programmes on March 17, 22 and 26 while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26."

"This is a very unusual time (due to Covid). . . but heads of state and government of our neighbouring countries are coming here to pay their tributes to our Father of the Nation," the Foreign Minister added.

As per schedule, all the five south Asian leaders are to visit the National Mausoleum at Savar, Dhanmondi 32 and will attend the main programme at the Parade Grounds. However, only the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit places outside Dhaka though other three South Asian leaders will have engagements in Dhaka only. The Indian Prime Minister will visit Bangabandhu Memorial in Tungipara to pay respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Dr Momen said that all five South Asian leaders would hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which was expected to yield several bilateral Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the South Asian countries.

The Indian Prime Minister will visit Bangabandhu Memorial in Tungipara to pay respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

However, he will be the only foreign leader to join the concluding day of the 10-day celebration and deliver the Guest of Honour speech to the Bangladeshi people at the National Parade Ground.

Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that Dhaka is expected to sign at least three MoUs with India.



