3 PK Halder aides held, remanded

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed one of PK Halder's girl friends and two of his associates on a five-day remand.

Acting Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Robiul Alam passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Gushan Anwar, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, prayed to the court to grant a five-day remand each for questioning.

They remanded accused are acting Managing Director of International Leasing Company, Syed Md Abed Hasan , Vice President and also PK Halder's girl friend Nahida Runai and senior Manager Rafsan Riyad Chowdhury. All three were arrested by a team of ACC on Tuesday.

Halder is facing an allegation of embezzling over Tk 10,000 crore, which he took as loans from different financial institutions in the name of companies owned by him and his family members.

On January 14 ACC arrested Abantika Boral, another other girl friends of Halder and subsequently she was placed on remand several times.