Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:53 PM
HC wants list of people relieved of inquiry by ex-ACC chairman

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday wanted to know how many people had been given relief of inquiry into graft allegations in the last five months before the retirement of former Ani-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman Iqbal Mahmud.
It also wanted a report on it by April 11.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order as suo motu (voluntary move) after taking into cognizance a report published in the Daily Inqilab titled 'Inquiry business in ACC' on March 14.
It also asked the reporter concerned of the daily to submit all the relevant information before the HC.
Iqbal joined the anti-corruption watchdog on March 10, 2016. His tenure ended on March 9.
The HC also ordered Sadharan Bima Corporation's statement on the accusation that Tk 260 million was embezzled through fraud in the state-owned general insurance entity.
The court also ordered the daily Prothom Alo reporter, whose report on the alleged embezzlement was published on Tuesday, to submit all the information about the report.
Deputy Attorney General AM Amin Uddin Manik placed the newspapers to the HC.
The report of the daily Inqilab report said Iqbal Mahmud relieved a huge number of corrupt bigwigs before he left the ACC.
He destroyed most of the documentary evidence relating to his actions, but the reporter could collect some of those, the report said.
Citing the documents, the Daily Inqilab said it had acquitted more than 200 individuals and organisations of corruption charges between October 1 and December 24 in 2020.
The allegations against these people and organisations were not investigated in reality, said the report.
It said transactions worth tens of millions of takas were behind the recording of the complaints and the end of the investigations.


