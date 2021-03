Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies

The former lawmaker was a president of Bangladesh Mohila Punarbashan Sangstha and also the second daughter of the late Khan Bahadur Mohammed Ismail of Faridpur.

She left behind two sons, a daughter and grandchildren to mourn her death.

She was buried at Uttara graveyard. Former Member of Parliament Begum Shamsunnahar died of old age complications at a city hospital on Monday. She was 95.The former lawmaker was a president of Bangladesh Mohila Punarbashan Sangstha and also the second daughter of the late Khan Bahadur Mohammed Ismail of Faridpur.She left behind two sons, a daughter and grandchildren to mourn her death.She was buried at Uttara graveyard.