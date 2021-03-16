BGMEA polls: Sammilita Parishad announces manifesto

Sammilita Parishad, one of two major panels contesting the BGMEA elections, has announced the final list of its panel members to compete in the 2021 polls of the apex organisation of apparel owners.

It has published a list of total 35 panel members with Faruque Hassan in leadership. He is the managing director of Giant Group for contesting the BGMEA Election 2021-23.

The panel has also announced its election manifesto promising to increase the export and sustain the RMG sector as it has been little bit slow down due to the Covid 19 pandemic across the world.

In the manifesto, Sammilita Parishad has expressed its commitment to bringing about sustainable growth to apparel exports, utilising the government's policy support.

Faruque Hassan, panel leader of Sammilita Parishad on Tuesday announced full panel list and election manifesto at a press conference held at a Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

Candidates of Sammilita Parishad

Panel leader Faruque Hassan, Md Shahidul Haque Mukul, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Md Shahidullah Azim, Neela Hosna Ara, Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Zahjangir Alam, Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, Shehrin Salam Oishee, Tanvir Ahmed, Enthekhabul Hamid, M Kafil Uddin Ahmed, Md Imranur Rahman, Md Ashikur Rahman, Miran Ali, Md Khosru Chowdhury, Md Moshiul Azam, Md Nasir Uddin, SM Mannan, Shovon Islam, Mohammed Kamal Uddin, Haroon Ar Rashid, Arshad Jamal, Asif Ashraf, Md Sajjadur Rahman Mridha, Rajiv Chowdhury, AM Shafiul Karim, M Ahsanul Hoq, Md Hassan, Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Tanvir Habib, Mohammad Meraj-e-Mostafa, Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Absar Hossain and Syed Nazrul Islam.



