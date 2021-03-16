Video
City News

Journo AZM Anas passes away

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Journo AZM Anas passes away

AZM Anas, Economic Editor of The Financial Express, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. He was 45.
Anas breathed his last around 8:00am at his residence in city's Dhanmondi area, said family sources.
He left behind wife, two children and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Anas, also a member of the Jatiya Press Club and Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), bagged several national and international awards.
He also worked in The Independent and The New Nation.
His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held at 2:30pm at the Jatiya Press Club and the second one at Panthapath Jame Mosque after Asr prayers, according to his family members and colleagues.
ERF General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam expressed shock at his death and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.    —UNB


