

Prof Mashiur appointed VC in-charge of NU

The tenure of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Harun-or-Rashid ended on March 3 this year. Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman will be in-charge of the VC post until a new VC is appointed, read the office order.

Dr Harun-or-Rashid, Professor of the Political Science Department of Dhaka University (DU), had been serving as the Vice-Chancellor of National University since May 9, 2017.

.



Prof Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of National University (NU), has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor (VC) in-charge of the university. Education Ministry issued an office order in this regard on Tuesday.The tenure of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Harun-or-Rashid ended on March 3 this year. Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman will be in-charge of the VC post until a new VC is appointed, read the office order.Dr Harun-or-Rashid, Professor of the Political Science Department of Dhaka University (DU), had been serving as the Vice-Chancellor of National University since May 9, 2017.