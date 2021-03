CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Mar 16: A Chapainawabganj court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment in an arm case filed in 2016.

The convict is Alauddin, 55, son of Salimuddin Morol.

Chapainawabganj Special Tribunal-2 Judge Md Rabiul Islam handed down the verdict.

According to prosecution, Alauddin was arrested along with arms in a drive of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) from Dhanipara village in Shibganj on March 13, 2016. —UNB