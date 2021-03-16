Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Covid-19

Vaccine mandatory for Hajj pilgrims

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Staff Correspondent

The government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for people willing to perform Hajj later this year.
A notice was issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday. The decision was taken in accordance with the Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia.  According to the notice, around 60,707 people, who have registered for performing Hajj this year, have to be vaccinated.
The ministry requested the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take necessary steps in this regard.
In a press release, the ministry said 4,833 hajj aspirants-aged between 18 and 40 - and 55,873 - aged over 40 - will have to take the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine within March and second shot by May.
The Saudi government in 2020 decided not to allow anyone from abroad to perform hajj amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic. Only 1,000 pilgrims residing in the Kingdom were allowed to perform hajj in 2020.
Around 1,37,198 Bangladeshis were scheduled to perform hajj in 2020. Tracking number, name, date of birth, father's name, mother's name, NID number, present and permanent addresses, gender, mobile number, Hajj license number and the name of the agency must be included in the vaccine card, according to the notification.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
BGMEA polls: Sammilita Parishad announces manifesto
Journo AZM Anas passes away
O, A Level exams suspended
Prof Mashiur appointed VC in-charge of NU  
Man gets life term in arms case
Vaccine mandatory for Hajj pilgrims
130 more infected with C-19 in Ctg


Latest News
Covid origins report postponed, likely due next week: WHO
EU regulator says no indication so far AstraZeneca jab causes clots
Tourist's body recovered from Cox's Bazar hotel
2 workers die as electric tower breaks down in Gazipur
Country set to start Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Independence jubilee celebrations
President mourns death of Moudud
Sri Lanka says burqa ban is for national security
No more lockdown, mask wearing mandatory: Health DG
BEZA gets $27.07b investment proposals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Shakib blessed with a baby boy
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
A year of C-19: On living through the pandemic
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft