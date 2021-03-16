Vaccine mandatory for Hajj pilgrims

The government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for people willing to perform Hajj later this year.

A notice was issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday. The decision was taken in accordance with the Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia. According to the notice, around 60,707 people, who have registered for performing Hajj this year, have to be vaccinated.

The ministry requested the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take necessary steps in this regard.

In a press release, the ministry said 4,833 hajj aspirants-aged between 18 and 40 - and 55,873 - aged over 40 - will have to take the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine within March and second shot by May.

The Saudi government in 2020 decided not to allow anyone from abroad to perform hajj amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic. Only 1,000 pilgrims residing in the Kingdom were allowed to perform hajj in 2020.

Around 1,37,198 Bangladeshis were scheduled to perform hajj in 2020. Tracking number, name, date of birth, father's name, mother's name, NID number, present and permanent addresses, gender, mobile number, Hajj license number and the name of the agency must be included in the vaccine card, according to the notification.







