Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:52 PM
130 more infected with C-19 in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 16: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases reached 36,686 as 130 new patients were diagnosed with the deadly disease here on Monday.
Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that a total of 130 people tested positive for Coronavirus in 24 hours till Tuesday noon after testing 1,983 samples at seven laboratories in the district.
He said the infection rate stands at 6.55 percent.
Among the newly detected patients, 109 are from Chattogram city and 21 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Meanwhile, among the total 36,686 coronavirus infected persons, 28,898 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7733 are from different upazilas of the district.    —BSS


