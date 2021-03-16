PM will inaugurate Ekushey Book Fair tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the largest book fair of Bangladesh, 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair - 2021' virtually on Thursday at 3:00pm from Bangabhaban.

She will unveil the cover of 'New China 1952', the official English version of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman written book 'Amar Dekha Noya Chin', published by Bangla Academy.

The Prime Minister will also distribute the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020 among recipients at the inaugural ceremony.

Bangla Academy DG Habibullah Siraji said although there was uncertainty regarding this year's fair, the academy is now ready to arrange the month-long fair with all the necessary precautions for the booklovers in the country.

He said this in a press conference at Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditoriam of Bangla Academy at 11:00am.

State minister of Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, book fair orgainizing committee member secretary Jalal Ahmed, bKash General Manager Tawhidur Rahman, Crosswalk Managing Director MA Maruf, among others, addressed at the conference.

The state minister said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given consent to organize the fair.

While answering a questiong, he said, "If the situation worsens, we will take new decision. But we hope nothing like this will happen".







