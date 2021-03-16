Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PM will inaugurate Ekushey Book Fair tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
DU correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the largest book fair of Bangladesh, 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair - 2021' virtually on Thursday at 3:00pm from Bangabhaban.
She will unveil the cover of 'New China 1952', the official English version of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman written book 'Amar Dekha Noya Chin', published by Bangla Academy.
The Prime Minister will also distribute the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020 among recipients at the inaugural ceremony.
Bangla Academy DG Habibullah Siraji said although there was uncertainty regarding this year's fair, the academy is now ready to arrange the month-long fair with all the necessary precautions for the booklovers in the country.
He said this in a press conference at Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditoriam of Bangla Academy at 11:00am.
State minister of Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, book fair orgainizing committee member secretary Jalal Ahmed, bKash General Manager Tawhidur Rahman, Crosswalk Managing Director MA Maruf, among others, addressed at the conference.
The state minister said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given consent to organize the fair.
While answering a questiong, he said, "If the situation worsens, we will take new decision. But we hope nothing like this will happen".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
BGMEA polls: Sammilita Parishad announces manifesto
Journo AZM Anas passes away
O, A Level exams suspended
Prof Mashiur appointed VC in-charge of NU  
Man gets life term in arms case
Vaccine mandatory for Hajj pilgrims
130 more infected with C-19 in Ctg


Latest News
Covid origins report postponed, likely due next week: WHO
EU regulator says no indication so far AstraZeneca jab causes clots
Tourist's body recovered from Cox's Bazar hotel
2 workers die as electric tower breaks down in Gazipur
Country set to start Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Independence jubilee celebrations
President mourns death of Moudud
Sri Lanka says burqa ban is for national security
No more lockdown, mask wearing mandatory: Health DG
BEZA gets $27.07b investment proposals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Shakib blessed with a baby boy
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
A year of C-19: On living through the pandemic
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft