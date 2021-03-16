3 workers killed in electric tower collapse in Tongi

Three people were killed on Tuesday while removing an electric tower as it collapsed in front of the Speed Wall CNG Station on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The deceased were identified as Sohag Sarkar (25), Saiful (28) and Sumon (45). All of them hailed from Brahmanpara area of Jamalpur Sadar upazila, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting police.

"Two workers wearing safety belts were working on an electric tower. Suddenly, the tower broke and collapsed on the ground, leaving Sohag Sarkar dead on the spot. The other two died on the way to hospital," confirmed Tongi West Police Sub-inspector Sheikh Sajal Hossain.

The removal of the electric tower was being done under the supervision of contractor Sekander Ali of Messrs Network Company, he said. —Agency







