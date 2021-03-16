‘Shasshachitre Bangabandhu’ enters Guinness World Record book



A bird's eye view of the Bangabandhu's Portrait, the world's largest crop field mosaic on 100 bighas of land, got recognition of the Guinness World Record authority on Tuesday. photo: observer

Following the recommendations of two representatives, the Guinness World Records authority on Tuesday recognized 'Bangabandhu Crop Field Mosaic (Shasshachitre Bangabandhu)' portrayed in Balenda village in Sherpur of Bogura as the world's largest crop field mosaic.

Shasshachitre Bangabandhu Bastanayon Jatiya Parishad Convener AFM Bahauddin Nasim and chief coordinator of the project Faijul Siddik on Tuesday confirmed the recognition of the Guinness authority.

They said it is a pride for Bangladesh's people that the Guinness authority has recognized the 'Shasshachitre Bangabandhu' on 100 bighas of land in Bogura as world's largest crop field mosaic. It is also an honour for our great leader Bangabandhu before his birthday.

Earlier, two representatives of Guinness authority - former Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Kamal Uddin Ahammad and Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU) Prof Imdadul Haque Chowdhury visited the crop field on March 9 and forwarded their recommendations to recognize the project after two days.

During their visit, they have expressed satisfaction over the display of world's largest crop field mosaic 'Bangabandhu Crop Field Mosaic' portrayed on 100 bighas of crop field for portraying Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prof Kamal Uddin and Prof Imdadul told this correspondent that they observed the portrait and talked with the organisers. The entire arrangement was done following the authority's rule.

Bahauddin Nasim, also Joint Secretary of Awami League (AL), informed they have portrayed the view of Bangabandhu on 100 bighas of land with the support of National Agricare (NAC). Two varieties of paddy were planted in the ground, so that the portrait of Bangabandhu can be displayed clearly.

Imported F1 hybrid seed of Chang, Ching-Yi of China was used for deep purple colour while NAC's Janakraj variety was used for green colour of the portrait. More than Tk 2 crore was spent for the project from the sponsor's account.

He said that more than 100 students, BNCC members and workers have planted the seedlings in the ground beginning from January 25 this year. It took several days to complete. The beauty and look of the ground is changing every day. Before harvesting in first week of May this year, it will take a charming look. Thousands of people will get pleasure watching the beauty.

At the same time, it would be an honour for the founder of the country as the crops would be donated to the relief fund of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Finally, the dream of making another world record in Bangladesh to honour Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the country, before his 101st birth day came true.Following the recommendations of two representatives, the Guinness World Records authority on Tuesday recognized 'Bangabandhu Crop Field Mosaic (Shasshachitre Bangabandhu)' portrayed in Balenda village in Sherpur of Bogura as the world's largest crop field mosaic.Shasshachitre Bangabandhu Bastanayon Jatiya Parishad Convener AFM Bahauddin Nasim and chief coordinator of the project Faijul Siddik on Tuesday confirmed the recognition of the Guinness authority.They said it is a pride for Bangladesh's people that the Guinness authority has recognized the 'Shasshachitre Bangabandhu' on 100 bighas of land in Bogura as world's largest crop field mosaic. It is also an honour for our great leader Bangabandhu before his birthday.Earlier, two representatives of Guinness authority - former Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Kamal Uddin Ahammad and Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU) Prof Imdadul Haque Chowdhury visited the crop field on March 9 and forwarded their recommendations to recognize the project after two days.During their visit, they have expressed satisfaction over the display of world's largest crop field mosaic 'Bangabandhu Crop Field Mosaic' portrayed on 100 bighas of crop field for portraying Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Prof Kamal Uddin and Prof Imdadul told this correspondent that they observed the portrait and talked with the organisers. The entire arrangement was done following the authority's rule.Bahauddin Nasim, also Joint Secretary of Awami League (AL), informed they have portrayed the view of Bangabandhu on 100 bighas of land with the support of National Agricare (NAC). Two varieties of paddy were planted in the ground, so that the portrait of Bangabandhu can be displayed clearly.Imported F1 hybrid seed of Chang, Ching-Yi of China was used for deep purple colour while NAC's Janakraj variety was used for green colour of the portrait. More than Tk 2 crore was spent for the project from the sponsor's account.He said that more than 100 students, BNCC members and workers have planted the seedlings in the ground beginning from January 25 this year. It took several days to complete. The beauty and look of the ground is changing every day. Before harvesting in first week of May this year, it will take a charming look. Thousands of people will get pleasure watching the beauty.At the same time, it would be an honour for the founder of the country as the crops would be donated to the relief fund of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.