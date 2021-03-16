

Birth centenary of the greatest Bengali of a thousand years



Tall for an average Bengali, he had all the traits that underline the making of a political legend. He was a patriot, a thinker, a strategist and a tough negotiator--all four at the same time. His smile radiated confidence while instilled courage in people. It was his lifelong devotion to the cause of the toiling masses that made him Bangabandhu.



The courage and clarity with which he had steered us to independence gave the oppressed Bengalis a renewed self-confidence that was previously missing. However, the greatest Bengali of a thousand years was born on this day in 1920 to Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and Sheikh Sayera Khatun in Tungipara village under the former Gopalganj subdivision.



His political life began as a humble activist as a school student. Having completed studies from Islamia College in Calcutta in 1947, he took admission in law at Dhaka University. However, his active involvement in politics led to his expulsion from the university in 1948. That was but the beginning of a political career that would lead to innumerable spells in incarceration for the future founder of Bangladesh.



As Bangabandhu's luck would embrace it, during his lifetime, he spent nearly one-fourth of his time or a staggering 4,682 days in prison. By 1954, Bangabandhu had transformed himself into a people's leader. However, thanks to his direct involvement in the formation of the Awami Muslim League in June 1949. In the provincial elections of March 1954, the Awami League played a pioneering role in the creation of the Jukto Front. Bangabandhu revived the Awami League in January 1964. It was a move which clearly demonstrated his desire to mould the party along the lines of Bengali Nationalism.



Throughout the entire 60s, he continued with his uncompromising struggle with successive West Pakistan military regimes right up until the 1970 general elections. And as West Pakistan military and political establishments refused to act in line with the power sharing formula, on 7 March of 1971, Bangabandhu delivered his iconic speech otherwise the declaration of independence. Independence would only come after through a nine month long bloody Liberation War.



Sadly, the greatest Bengali of a thousand years, Bangabandhu had less than 4 years time to engage in nation building, even sadder he along with most of his family members, except two, were brutally assassinated in the wee hours of 15 August, 1975.



Despite repeated attempts, his killers' eventually failed to wipe him out from the minds of patriotic Bengalis. In memory of his spirit, ideology, courage, and love for his people--and as a tribute for being the architect of Bangladesh--we are proud to have Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the founding father of our country. Men are mortal, Bangabandhu is history today but the country he had struggled lifelong, for is a proud nation, happy birth centenary day to all. Today we mark the birth centenary of our Father of the Nation--Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The centenary year also coincides with the 50th independence anniversary of Bangladesh. However, Bangabandhu was the epitome of courage. In the collective memory, he will always be etched as that towering figure under whose magnificent shadow Bangladesh became an independent and sovereign country.Tall for an average Bengali, he had all the traits that underline the making of a political legend. He was a patriot, a thinker, a strategist and a tough negotiator--all four at the same time. His smile radiated confidence while instilled courage in people. It was his lifelong devotion to the cause of the toiling masses that made him Bangabandhu.The courage and clarity with which he had steered us to independence gave the oppressed Bengalis a renewed self-confidence that was previously missing. However, the greatest Bengali of a thousand years was born on this day in 1920 to Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and Sheikh Sayera Khatun in Tungipara village under the former Gopalganj subdivision.His political life began as a humble activist as a school student. Having completed studies from Islamia College in Calcutta in 1947, he took admission in law at Dhaka University. However, his active involvement in politics led to his expulsion from the university in 1948. That was but the beginning of a political career that would lead to innumerable spells in incarceration for the future founder of Bangladesh.As Bangabandhu's luck would embrace it, during his lifetime, he spent nearly one-fourth of his time or a staggering 4,682 days in prison. By 1954, Bangabandhu had transformed himself into a people's leader. However, thanks to his direct involvement in the formation of the Awami Muslim League in June 1949. In the provincial elections of March 1954, the Awami League played a pioneering role in the creation of the Jukto Front. Bangabandhu revived the Awami League in January 1964. It was a move which clearly demonstrated his desire to mould the party along the lines of Bengali Nationalism.Throughout the entire 60s, he continued with his uncompromising struggle with successive West Pakistan military regimes right up until the 1970 general elections. And as West Pakistan military and political establishments refused to act in line with the power sharing formula, on 7 March of 1971, Bangabandhu delivered his iconic speech otherwise the declaration of independence. Independence would only come after through a nine month long bloody Liberation War.Sadly, the greatest Bengali of a thousand years, Bangabandhu had less than 4 years time to engage in nation building, even sadder he along with most of his family members, except two, were brutally assassinated in the wee hours of 15 August, 1975.Despite repeated attempts, his killers' eventually failed to wipe him out from the minds of patriotic Bengalis. In memory of his spirit, ideology, courage, and love for his people--and as a tribute for being the architect of Bangladesh--we are proud to have Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the founding father of our country. Men are mortal, Bangabandhu is history today but the country he had struggled lifelong, for is a proud nation, happy birth centenary day to all.