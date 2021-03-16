Price of daily commodities going up

Dear Sir



The rate of necessary commodities is going up in our country like previous years. In the meantime, the rate of rice, pluses, and soybean has been increased. Low producing and dishonest trader are said to be liable for going up. Concern raises since the holy Ramadan month is approaching.



There are many dishonest traders in our country. Those who are twisty trader, stock up essential commodities in the warehouse. Therefore, the government should apply strict measure in order to ensure common peoples' interest. There are many poor people in our country. Those who are poor people, live from mouth to hand. Going up of commodity price is as a threat for poor people. They cannot afford essential commodities because of shortage of money. Even, going up of commodities can be the cause of hunger for poor people.



Under the current circumstances, if the government do not take immediate initiative to stop the artificial price hike, in the upcoming Ramadan month the nation will experience a bitter situation.



Md Al-amin

Student, Dhaka College