

Bravery of young Mujib and The Unfinished Memoirs



He was born on March 17, 1920, in Tungipara village in Gopalganj subdivision of Faridpur district, in the state of Bengal in British India. He was one of six children of Sheikh Luthfur Rahman and Saira Begum. His father was an officer in Gopalganj. His marriage was fixed with his paternal cousin when he was just thirteen years old. Though his academic life faced halt several times and he suffered from several diseases during his childhood, he overcame one after another obstacle with a visionary attempt.



Because of eye surgery, for a year he could not attend the school. Meanwhile, his father hired a private tutor namely Kazi Abdul Hamid, who lived at their home and changed him a lot. The teacher set up an organization called 'Muslim Sheba Shamity' for helping the poor Muslim students. Every Sunday, Mujib along with others used to go from door to door to collect rice. By selling the rice, the teacher used to buy books for the boys and provided them with money to pay for their exam fees and other expenses and sometimes hired some private-tutors for them. The young Mujib had to carry out a major portion of the work with teacher Kazi Abdul Hamid. Suddenly, the teacher died after suffering from tuberculosis when he had to take the chief responsibility of this organization. He carried out his work as its secretary while another teacher was made its president.



Another incidence can be mentioned here that occurred in 1938. Mujib was then a young boy of only eighteen, fully fearless and determined in his attitude and action. In Gopalganj, there was conflict between Hindus and Muslims now and then. On one evening, Mujib just returned from the playground after playing football. A man called Khondoker Shamsul Haque met Mujib and informed that some Hindu people had forcefully taken one of his classmates Malek away to the house of Shuren Banarji, the president of Hidu Shova, and were torturing the boy. Then Shamsul Haque asked Mujib to help that boy if he could. Mujib, accompanied by some other students, went to the place at once and asked them to release his friend.



On seeing Mujib, a gentleman namely Rampada Datta readily turned to him with a torrent of abusive words. In reaction, Mujib protested his words and told his companions to call the boys of his group. In the meantime, Rampada called the police, and soon three policemen came. Mujib said to them, "Malek must be released; otherwise, we will snatch him away by force." Meanwhile, responding to Mujib's emergency call, his maternal uncles as well as their groups came rushing to the spot. Meanwhile, a fierce fight began between the two sides. After a sever fighting, Mujib's people freed Malek by breaking off the door of a room. As Rampada came to hit Mujib with a stick, Mujib struck him, bursting his head.



Later on because of the issue, a case was filed against a number of people including Mujib. The police inspector was reluctant to arrest Mujib at his home because the former respected Mujib's father. However, when Mujib was taken to the court prison, a court-police inspector approached the prison and said, "Mujib is a dangerous boy. He stabbed Rampada with a knife; he cannot be permitted bail at all." Mujib said, "Do not blather on. It will not be good." Turning to the people who sat before him, surprised and bewildered, the court inspector said, "Look, how daring this little boy is!" Well, Mujib was released from the jail after seven days and the case was dismissed later, but Mujib had to pay fine for that. It was the first time he was sent to a jail though he was sent to the prison several times while fighting for his country.



The next story was interesting story of his life that is related to Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy. Once as a part of campaign against British rules, Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy came to visit Gopalganj. A huge public gathered there. Suhrawardy went to visit Gopalganj Missionary School, of which Sheikh Mujib was a student at that time. A group of students comprising Muslims and some Hindus, under the leadership of Mujib welcomed the minister. After visiting the school, when Suhrawardy was heading for the launch, on the way he was asking some questions in broken Bangla words, to which Mujib was answering. He asked about Mujib's name and identity. Then, Suhrawardy took Mujib to his bosom and asked, "Has not Muslim League (committee) been established here in your place yet?" "There is no such institution," Mujib answered, "not even Muslim Satro League." Suhrawardy said nothing but took down his name and address in his notebook. Later they opened correspondence with each other. This incident was in fact the foundation, which gradually led to the development of a good relationship between these two great leaders.



If we go through 'The Unfinished Memoirs' of Bangabandhu, we can see that lots of incidences he has mentioned that are the sign of his bravery. Those issues can easily inspire one to be a patriot. So, in the 100th birth day of the founding father of Bangladesh on March 17, 2021, we can take on oath to discuss the book everywhere.

The writer is an assistant professor of English at Northern University Bangladesh













