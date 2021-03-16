

Tribute to Bangabandhu on his birth centenary



To the people of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu and Bangladesh have been an entity ingrained inseparably. Obviously, the Bengali nations have to undergo the years to suffer under the tyranny of the Pakistani rulers unless Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born in this land.



The far-sighted leader of the nation could easily realize that the Bengali would never stand their heads unless they became independent. It was his dream to liberate the people of this land throughout his life and to do this, most of the time he had to spend in prison.



He never compromised with any injustice that put him into enormous sufferings throughout his life. He loved the countrymen more than his own life. He always fought for the political, economic and cultural emancipation of people.



He was a born leader who could inspire his fellow countrymen with a patriotic zeal to pursue the independence of the country. People from all walks of life rose to the response to our great leader and finally, we got our hard-earned freedom in 1971.



Bangabandhu never thought of his personal happiness, rather his whole life he devoted for the well-being of the country people. He would love to lead very simple life and to him, serving the humanity was the best practice. He did not judge people with the boundary of caste and creeds and the weakest point he developed that was his profound love towards his people that made him a man of extraordinary sensitivity. With his very young age his passionate love to the humanity gave him huge popularity.



This great-hearted man was born in Tungipara village on March 17th 1920. He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents - Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and SairaKhatun.His parents used to adoringly call him Khoka.



Bangabandhu began his schooling at the age of seven at a local primary school. He passed his Matriculation from Gopalganj Missionary School in 1942, Intermediate of Arts from Calcutta Islamia College in 1944. In 1947 he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the same college. Then he took admission to study law at Dhaka University but due to extending his support to a movement for the legitimate demands of the fourth class employees of the university, the authority cancelled his studentship.



It is obvious that the birth of the founder of Bangladesh, the greatest Bangali of all times Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman andthe birth of this countryhavea significant correlation. The March is not simply a month but carries the correlation between Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. In March, we have two great birthdays to celebrate. One is 17 March, the day when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born. The other is 26 March, when Bangabandhu declared the birth of a new state.



Again we have 7 March to celebrate, when Bangabandhu declared a historic speech before the nation at racecourse ground. This speech encouraged thousands of people from all walks of life and caused electrifying effects amid the nation where Bangabandhu showed us the right way to the final path of the independence.



For the great sacrifice of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, we, the Bengalis are greatly owe to him. His generosity is not confined to our own territory rather he has been recognized as one of the greatest leaders in the world. Many countries in the world are conducting research on our great leader Sheikh Mujib .On top of that, the 7th March speech of Bangabandhu has been recognized as a part of the world's documentary heritage byUNESCO that has elevated Bangladesh to a height across the globe.



To celebrate Mujib Borsho the government of Bangladesh took initiatives with the year- round programs last year but due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic the government scaled down the inauguration fanfare revising the schedule trying to keep most of the programs indoors to discard public gatherings.



This time on the occasion of Mujib Centenary and Golden Jubilee of independence, the government has taken various initiatives beginning from 17 March, the birth anniversary of the father of the nation to 26 March, the independence day of Bangladesh. Many heads of government and states have been invited to attend the birth centenary of the father of the nation and the celebration of Golden Jubilee of independence.



To this end, Sheikh Mujib was the pioneer who made history contributing whole-heartedly to the birth of Bangladesh and his worthy daughter our premier Sheikh Hasina has already made many glaring instances uplifting the country to a global height that materialize the Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla.



Along with the growing digitization the country has already achieved the status of middle income country before we observe 50 years of independence and likely to achieve the status of a developed country by 2041. The world has already recognized Bangladesh as one of the countries with rising economy.



Recently, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published a report claiming that Bangladesh is set to surpass India in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 that makes us feel happy that even in the pandemic we are on track to achieve the sustainable goals within the time frame.



It is noteworthy that our premier Sheikh Hasina has led the country to the height of success representing it as an abode of huge possibilities to the global community. The present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cherishing the dream of Bangabandhu at heart is working relentlessly for the people of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu lies at the heart of all Bengalis. On this birth anniversary, salute to the greatest leader, the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University







