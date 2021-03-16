

A great hand on a little head



It was not at all possible for a boy of 12 to understand politics but I overheard political discussions of seniors. In 1970 television very rare outside Dacca and in Khulna there was no television. The only way to know national and international news was newspaper. At that age it was not possible to read English newspapers like The Pakistan Observer or The Morning News. Bengali newspaper the Daily Purbadesh was kept at our house. Communication between Dacca and Khulna was not at all developed. Newspaper came to Jessore by air and by bus from Jessore to Khulna. People of Khulna received newspaper at afternoon. In case of any mechanical or natural trouble we had to wait till the next day for newspaper.



However, from newspaper I could know something but it was not possible at boyhood to understand everything, the only thing I knew that a vote will be held on 7th December, 1970. There were leaders of other parties but from newspaper I could know the names of Sheikh Mujib, Maulana Bhashani and Bhutto. I heard that boat means Awami League. I can't remember who was the candidate from Awami League in Khulna, but there was one candidate, Mr Abul Hasan from Ayub Khan's Convention Muslim League with cycle. People of Khulna knew it because a power lit bicycle was placed on the roof of his four storied Shaheen Hotel at Khulna.



However, Sheikh Shaheb came to the rest house with many people around him. Naturally, like many others, I had a keen interest to see him. There was no exaggeration of security probably because he believed that people of Bengal can do no harm to him. Nobody inspired nor instigated me. Simply out of curiosity I, along with another friend of mine, climbed on the boundary wall and found Sheikh Shaheb, holding that famous pipe in right hand, talking with other persons on the premises of that rest house. All of them wore that same sleeveless black coat but it was not at all difficult to recognise Sheikh Mujib because many times I saw his photograph on pages of newspaper.



My intention to see him at a glance was fulfilled but just then another idea crept up in my mind. Instantly, without thinking anything more, I jumped from the boundary wall and piercing the circle of those elderly persons and I appeared in front of Sheikh Mujib. After many days I came to know that he liked children and probably for this reason his birthday is observed as National Children's Day. I experienced it directly at the age of 12. Probably others were annoyed to disturb him in that moment of crisis but he did feel disturbed and did not rebuke me. Rather, with his orotund tone asked, "Which class?" Not a difficult question at all. I replied, "Class eight." He put his hand on my head and shook gently. Everything happened within just a few seconds. With an elated sense of victory I came back and sat on the boundary wall. Even after fifty years I feel the warmth of that great hand on my little head.

The writer is a former Commissioner of Taxes







