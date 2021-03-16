Char farmers briefed on artificial insemination of sheep



A briefing session on artificial insemination of sheep is going on in Gaibandha Sadar Upazila on Monday.

Friendship, a non-government organisation based in Dhaka, organised the briefing sessions for the char farmers who rear sheep on the char land for their livelihood under the Assistance for Sustainable Development funded by Friendship Luxembourg.

More than 200 farmers from different chars of the district participated in the briefing session.

The objective of the briefing sessions was to help disseminate high quality sheep to the farmers, help them gain economic profit to change their socio-economic conditions through eradicating their poverty, and meet the demand of nutrition.

On Sunday, an inaugural function was also held in the hallroom of Kamarjani Merchants' High School under Sadar Upazila in the district with Md. Kamal Hossain, director of sustainable economic development, Friendship, in the chair.

District Livestock Officer (DLO) Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, formally inaugurated the briefing session for the char farmers on artificial insemination to get high quality and healthy sheep and thanked the Friendship for arranging such function for the char farmers to boost production of quality sheep in char land.

DLO Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman said, the environment of the char land of the district is very suitable for sheep rearing. The DLO also narrated the benefits of artificial insemination elaborately for the participants and urged them to rear sheep at a larger scale to change their lots.

Chairman of Kamarjani Union Parishad Abdus Salam Jakir also spoke at the inaugural function, among others. Later, Dr. Md. Sirajul Islam, Sadar Upazila livestock office, Dr. Md. Fazlul Karim, Sundarganj Upazila livestock officer, and Dr. Md. Roknuzzaman, Fulchhari Upazila livestock officer conducted the briefing session as resource persons.

