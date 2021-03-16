Video
Woman gets life term for slaughtering son

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 16:  A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment in a case filed over slaughtering her nine-month-old son.
District and Sessions Judge Fazle Md Nazir delivered the verdict.
Lifer Mukta Khatun, 21, is the wife of Abdullah Al Mamun, a resident of Jotpara Village in Shahjadpur Upazila.
According to the case statement, Mukta placed a scotch tape over the baby Mahmudullah's mouth and slaughtered him on the night of April 28, 2020 when no one was at home.
Mukta fled away after the murder.
Shahjadpur police arrested her from Shahjadpur Thana Ghat area the following day.
Husband Abdullah filed a case with Shahjadpur Police Station in this connection. Mukta gave her confessional statement of killing her son under the Section 164.


