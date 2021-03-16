Two siblings jailed in drug case

RANISHANKAIL, THAKURGAON, Mar 16: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two brothers to 10 years of imprisonment in a drug case. The convicts are Mokhlesur Rahman, 29, and his brother Imran Rana, 25, residents of Ranishankail Upazila in the district.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000 each.

Additional District and Sessions Judge BM Tariqul Kabir handed down the verdict.

According to the case statement, a team of police conducted a drive in Chandan Chahat village on August 10, 2019, and arrested the duo along with 2,000 yaba tablets.







