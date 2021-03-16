Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Three nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondents

Three people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Kishoreganj and Jashore, recently.  
RAJSHAHI: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive detained a man along with hemp in Godagari Upazila of the district early Monday.
Detained Ashraf Ali is a resident of Madarpur Village under Godagari municipality. A team of the BGB-53 nabbed him from the village and recovered two kilograms of hemp from his possession, said Naik Subedar Anwar Hossain.
 A case was filed against him with Godagari Police Station (PS) under the Narcotics Control Act.
He was sent to jail on Monday morning following a court order, he  added.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man with 5kg of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the the district on Saturday night.
The arrested person is Md Abdul Mannan, 33, son of late Haji Dudu Sarker of Rajapur Village in Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Akhra Bazar Shilpakala Academy area at night and arrested him with the hemp. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.
JASHORE: BGB members arrested a man along with phensedyl and hemp in Benapole Border area of the district early Saturday.
Arrested Arif Hossain, 25, is a resident of Sadipur Village in the area. BGB 49 Commanding Officer Lt Col Selim Reza confirmed the matter through a press release in the afternoon.
The press release said Arif was entering Bangladesh through the border area at around 3:45am with a sack on his head. As the BGB men challenged him, he left the sack and tried to flee the scene. The team, later, arrested him and recovered 198 bottles of phensedyl and 4kg of hemp.
He was handed over to Benapole Port PS and filing of a case is underway, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Char farmers briefed on artificial insemination of sheep
Woman gets life term for slaughtering son
Two siblings jailed in drug case
Three nabbed with drugs in three districts
Abnormal woman burnt alive in Laxmipur
Two women murdered in two districts
Punarbhaba River turns desert
Scientists unlock mysteries of world’s oldest ‘computer’


Latest News
Covid origins report postponed, likely due next week: WHO
EU regulator says no indication so far AstraZeneca jab causes clots
Tourist's body recovered from Cox's Bazar hotel
2 workers die as electric tower breaks down in Gazipur
Country set to start Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Independence jubilee celebrations
President mourns death of Moudud
Sri Lanka says burqa ban is for national security
No more lockdown, mask wearing mandatory: Health DG
BEZA gets $27.07b investment proposals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Shakib blessed with a baby boy
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
A year of C-19: On living through the pandemic
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft