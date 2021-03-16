Three nabbed with drugs in three districts

Three people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Kishoreganj and Jashore, recently.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive detained a man along with hemp in Godagari Upazila of the district early Monday.

Detained Ashraf Ali is a resident of Madarpur Village under Godagari municipality. A team of the BGB-53 nabbed him from the village and recovered two kilograms of hemp from his possession, said Naik Subedar Anwar Hossain.

A case was filed against him with Godagari Police Station (PS) under the Narcotics Control Act.

He was sent to jail on Monday morning following a court order, he added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man with 5kg of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Md Abdul Mannan, 33, son of late Haji Dudu Sarker of Rajapur Village in Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Akhra Bazar Shilpakala Academy area at night and arrested him with the hemp. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.

JASHORE: BGB members arrested a man along with phensedyl and hemp in Benapole Border area of the district early Saturday.

Arrested Arif Hossain, 25, is a resident of Sadipur Village in the area. BGB 49 Commanding Officer Lt Col Selim Reza confirmed the matter through a press release in the afternoon.

The press release said Arif was entering Bangladesh through the border area at around 3:45am with a sack on his head. As the BGB men challenged him, he left the sack and tried to flee the scene. The team, later, arrested him and recovered 198 bottles of phensedyl and 4kg of hemp.

He was handed over to Benapole Port PS and filing of a case is underway, the official added.











