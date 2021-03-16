Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Abnormal woman burnt alive in Laxmipur

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Mar 16: A mentally-retarded woman was burnt alive in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Maya Akhter, daughter of late Suja Mia, a resident of Purba Biga Village under Kanchanpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the fire broke out in a house in the area at dawn and soon engulfed another adjoining house, which left Maya dead on the spot.
Properties worth about Tk 10 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire, the affected claimed. Being informed, the fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic efforts.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Char farmers briefed on artificial insemination of sheep
Woman gets life term for slaughtering son
Two siblings jailed in drug case
Three nabbed with drugs in three districts
Abnormal woman burnt alive in Laxmipur
Two women murdered in two districts
Punarbhaba River turns desert
Scientists unlock mysteries of world’s oldest ‘computer’


Latest News
EU regulator says no indication so far AstraZeneca jab causes clots
Tourist's body recovered from Cox's Bazar hotel
2 workers die as electric tower breaks down in Gazipur
Country set to start Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Independence jubilee celebrations
President mourns death of Moudud
Sri Lanka says burqa ban is for national security
No more lockdown, mask wearing mandatory: Health DG
BEZA gets $27.07b investment proposals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Bangladesh makes Covid vaccine mandatory for Hajj pilgrims
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Shakib blessed with a baby boy
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
A year of C-19: On living through the pandemic
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft