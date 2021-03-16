Abnormal woman burnt alive in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Mar 16: A mentally-retarded woman was burnt alive in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Maya Akhter, daughter of late Suja Mia, a resident of Purba Biga Village under Kanchanpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the fire broke out in a house in the area at dawn and soon engulfed another adjoining house, which left Maya dead on the spot.

Properties worth about Tk 10 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire, the affected claimed. Being informed, the fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic efforts.

















