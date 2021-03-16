Two women murdered in two districts

Two women were allegedly murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Gazipur, in three days.

DINAJPUR: A housewife was allegedly killed by her in-laws over dowry money in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Aduri Begum was the wife of Atiar Rahman, a resident of the upazila. She was the daughter of Shahidul Islam of Gobindaganj Upazila in Gaibandha District.

Police sources said Aduri was hacked to death over family feud at early hours.

Someone called 999 (National Emergency Service) and informed the matter.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father alleged the in-laws often tortured his daughter for various reasons including of dowry money.

However, police arrested three accused including the deceased's husband from the scene.

The arrested are the deceased's husband Atiar Rahman, his father Shahadul Haque and mother Shapla Begum.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Azim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Khaleda Begum Shila, 45, was the wife of Monwar Hossain Majnu of Daleshwar Village in the upazila.

The couple had been living in Satkhamair Village after Khaleda Begum got married with Monwar Hossain for the second time.

The deceased's family sources said Monwar started beating Khaleda over a trivial matter in the evening, leaving her dead on the spot.

Sensing the death, Monwar, later, hanged Khaleda's body from the ceiling of the room in the house, faking the incident as of committing suicide.

Monwar went into hiding soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sreepur PS Inspector (Operation) Golam Sarwar confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.







