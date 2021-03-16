Punarbhaba River turns desert



A view of dried Punarbhaba River in Porsha Upazila.

The river flows beside Nitpur Union in this bordering upazila. Before, numerous sailboats, launches and steamers would move on the river.

On different business purposes, communications with Chapainawabganj Sadar, Gomastapur, Rohanpur, Nachol and different upazilas would be made by boats.

Agriculture products including paddy, jute, potato, brinjal, mustard, Kalai (gram), and wheat would be brought by small and big boats to different big haats and bazaars in these upazilas.

Cattle, buffaloes, goats, ewes, and others would also be brought to these haats and bazaars by boats. At that time, the river was fully youth.

Many business establishments had grown up centring the river-based communication. Also many localities grew up.

Farmers along both banks of the river would cultivate paddies on thousands of hectares of land using the river water for irrigation; paddy production would be good as well.

There were abundance of different species of fish in the Purnabhaba; fishes could be netted for the whole year; fishermen would catch fishes for the whole night with Dinghy (sailing boat). Their families would run on their fishing incomes. Many fishing families also grew up in the river-banking villages. At present, fishing families are almost no longer. With the passage of time, the Purnabhaba River has turned sandy; its banks have been farmlands; and chars have grown up on its bed; children are used to play cricket and football.

All business establishments have disappeared; the river has been standstill. There is no initiative to excavate the river. No initiative has so far been taken in this connection. Even there is no effort to protect it.

If sa tep would be taken officially to dredge the river, it would not be sandy, field sources said.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Hamid Reza said, at present, the government is conducting survey in different areas to excavate rivers.

As part of this, a team of the National River Protection Commission has already inspected the Purnabhaba River, he informed.

It is expected, like other rivers, the Purnabhabna will be excavated, he added.









