

Brac signs deal with 6 NGOs for improving conditions of backward people

The six NGOs are: Society for Health Extension and Development(SHED), Programme for Helpless and Lagged Societies (PHALS), Alliance for Cooperation Aids Bangladesh (AKLAB), Jago Nari Unnayan Sangstha (JNUS), NONGOR and Help-Cox's Bazar.

Under the agreement, the six NGOs will conduct activities by focusing on local development, to uphold social cordiality, raise awareness for prevention of gender related violence, protection of children, women and old and inclusion of people with disabilities into mainstream of soceity in Cox's Bazar.

Apart from this, they are also expected to work for the improvement of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), health and education of Rohingya refugees.

The copy of the Agreement, which was signed earlier, was handed over at a ceremony at HCMP Office of BRAC at Cox's Bazar on Monday evening.

Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of Brac, handed over the agreement's copy on behalf of BRAC.

Executive Directors and higher officials of the six NGOs received the agreement's copy on behalf of their respective sides.

The deadline of the Agreement has been fixed from January to December this year.

Md. Abdul Matin Shardar, Head of Host Community Programme; Mozharul Islam, Programme Manager, (partnership and coordination)Host Community; and S.M. Abu Kaiser, Senior Programme Manager of the HCMP; were present.

Abul Kashem, Executive Director of Help Cox's Bazar; Abu Murshed Chowdhury, Executive Director of PHALS; Muhammad Umra, Executive Director of SHED, among others, attended the event from partner NGOs.

Addressing the event, Hasina Akhter Huq said that the conditions of backward people will be improved along with dynamism and qualitative change regarding the implementation of projects due to the partnership.

She called on the partner NGOs to be attentive to the matter of timely implementation of work.

In their deliberations, officials of partner NGOs stressed on all-out support of Brac regarding the successful implementation of work.

It may be mentioned here that Brac generally selects its partners based mainly on working capacity, working coverage area, experience, review of audit report, fianancial transparency of the NGOs and similiarity of Brac values.

