Banks can declare highest 35pc dividend for shareholders: BSEC

Banks will be allowed to declare a maximum of 35 percent dividend instead of 30 percent for shareholders.

The decision has been taken at a meeting between the Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) at BSEC Bhaban in the city, said a press release.

It said the dividend limit of listed banks will be increased and banks will be able to pay a maximum of 35 percent dividend instead of 30 percent. Earlier limit on 30 percent maximum dividend caused discontent to banks and investors.

The BB will take necessary steps in te light of the renewed decision, the release added. According to the earlier circular issued by Bangladesh Bank, a bank could declare a maximum dividend of 30 percent. Of this, 15 percent was cash and 15 percent bonus dividend.























