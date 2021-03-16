

Safe to be the market leader in the electrical appliance sector

Safe, is also a brand of the country's electronics giant Walton, disclosed the remarks at its 'Dealer Summit 2021' held at Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited at Chandra in Gazipur on March 14, 2021.

Starting journey in the last year, the fastest growing local electrical brand made huge investment in modernizing the production units with state-of-the art machineries and also strengthening the research and development centre with the world's advanced equipment and efficient workforce.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Director SM Sabiha Jarin Orona and Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed attended the event. More than 400 dealers of the Safe brand took part in the summit.

Among others, WHIL Deputy Managing Director Eva Rezwana Nilu, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Electrical Appliance's Chief Executive Officer Md. Sohel Rana, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Executive Directors Amin Khan and Firoj Alam were also present in event.

More than 400 dealers of the safe brand come to the Walton factory. On their arrival, the conference turned into a festive. The entire factory were decorated with banners, festoons and flowers following the conference.

The electrical product's traders visited the local brand's state-of-the-art manufacturing units of fans, switch-sockets, LED lights, cables, hardware and accessories, elevators, etc.

In the summit, the local brand awarded the best dealers of its electrical products.











