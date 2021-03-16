Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Safe to be the market leader in the electrical appliance sector

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Safe to be the market leader in the electrical appliance sector

Safe to be the market leader in the electrical appliance sector

The local electrical appliances brand Safe has been moving ahead with the goal of reaching the apex position in the domestic market of electrical products.
Safe, is also a brand of the country's electronics giant Walton, disclosed the remarks at its 'Dealer Summit 2021' held at Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited at Chandra in Gazipur on March 14, 2021.
Starting journey in the last year, the fastest growing local electrical brand made huge investment in modernizing the production units with state-of-the art machineries and also strengthening the research and development centre with the world's advanced equipment and efficient workforce.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Director SM Sabiha Jarin Orona and Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed attended the event. More than 400 dealers of the Safe brand took part in the summit.
Among others, WHIL Deputy Managing Director Eva Rezwana Nilu, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Electrical Appliance's Chief Executive Officer Md. Sohel Rana, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Executive Directors Amin Khan and Firoj Alam were also present in event.
More than 400 dealers of the safe brand come to the Walton factory. On their arrival, the conference turned into a festive. The entire factory were decorated with banners, festoons and flowers following the conference.
The electrical product's traders visited the local brand's state-of-the-art manufacturing units of fans, switch-sockets, LED lights, cables, hardware and accessories, elevators, etc.
In the summit, the local brand awarded the best dealers of its electrical products.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brac signs deal with 6 NGOs for improving conditions of backward people
Banks can declare highest 35pc dividend for shareholders: BSEC
Safe to be the market leader in the electrical appliance sector
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BEZA, JICA ink deal to conduct survey on Ocean Front EZ in BSMSN
CCC mayor delivers his speech as a Chief Guest
foodpanda brings offers marking the month of independence
IPDC wins Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2021


Latest News
EU regulator says no indication so far AstraZeneca jab causes clots
Tourist's body recovered from Cox's Bazar hotel
2 workers die as electric tower breaks down in Gazipur
Country set to start Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Independence jubilee celebrations
President mourns death of Moudud
Sri Lanka says burqa ban is for national security
No more lockdown, mask wearing mandatory: Health DG
BEZA gets $27.07b investment proposals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Bangladesh makes Covid vaccine mandatory for Hajj pilgrims
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Shakib blessed with a baby boy
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
A year of C-19: On living through the pandemic
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft