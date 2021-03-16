Video
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:50 PM
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

Stocks witnessed a downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities. DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 16.59 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 5,516.41. Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 17.32 points to finish at 2,111.87 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 1.44 points to close at 1,261.65.
The daily trade turnover on the DSE also rose to Taka 6,980.09 million which was Taka 6,230.43 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 364 issues traded, 144 closed lower, 106 higher and 114 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by Robi, Lanka Bangla Finance, GBBPOWER and LHBL.
Aziz Pipe was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while LRBDL was the worst loser, losing 6.46 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 86.77 points to close at 15,967.79 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 52.95 points to close at 9,631.99.
Of the issues traded, 103 declined, 75 advanced and 75 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 88.12 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 34.86 crore.    -BSS


