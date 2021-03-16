BEZA, JICA ink deal to conduct survey on Ocean Front EZ in BSMSN

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed an agreement for "Preparatory Survey on Ocean Front Economic Zone Development in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN)" at a hotel on Monday in the city.

BEZA and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) also inked land lease agreement on this occasion to set up a specialized garments park with 41 business entities.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus attended the function as chief guest while Executive Chairman of BEZA Paban Chowdhury, Senior Secretary of LGED Division Helal Uddin Ahmed, Land Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman spoke on the occasion.

Chairman of the National Board of Revenue Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, BGMEA President Dr Rubana Hoq, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito and Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office Yuho Hayakawa also spoke.

Dr Ahmed Kaikaus said speaking on the occasion that the JICA initiative will play a vital role to increase Japanese investment in the country. He said business ties between BGMEA and BEZA will be strong through the initiative.

Paban Chowdhury said if BGMEA will implement the initiative quickly, it will lower the pressure of population on Dhaka and Chattogram cities. It will increase export of apparel products, he added.

The Ocean Front Economic Zone Development project has been proposed to JICA by Sojitz Corporation with an aim to develop or operate this economic zone in BSMSN.

The objective of the preparatory survey is to assess the prospect and financial viability of the project and its design under Public Private Partnership scheme.

The Government of Bangladesh has adopted proactive policies to encourage rapid economic development through increase and diversification of industries, employment, production and export.

To support these policies, BEZA targeted that BSMSN will be developed as a comprehensive industrial city including social infrastructure on a contiguous 30,000 acres of land and create employment opportunities for 1.5 million people within the next 15 years and ensure US$40 billion export annually from this industrial enclave.

Under the umbrella of the BIG-B, Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt, Initiative, agreed between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014, JICA has closely cooperated with BEZA in assisting the development of Bangladesh Special EZ at Araihazar and the regional development in Moheshkhali-Matarbari area.

