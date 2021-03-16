

CCC mayor delivers his speech as a Chief Guest





Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Md. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury delivering his speech as a Chief Guest at a workshop titled 'Economic Impact of Waterlogging on Local Trade: The Case of Khatunganj, Chattogram' organised by The Chittagong Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) held at Bangabandhu Conference Hall in Chattogram recently. Planning Commission Programming Division Chief (Additional Secretary) Khandker Ahsan Hossain present as Special Guest. CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, NRP Progect Director Dr. Nurun Nahar , UNDP Programme Analyst Arif Abdullah Khan are also seen in the picture.